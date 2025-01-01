Lisa D'Amato slams Trya Banks: 'No moral compass'

America's Next Top Model winner Lisa D'Amato has ripped into the show's stars, Tyra Banks and Janice Dickinson.

The Los Angeles-born model found fame on the small screen on America's Next Top Model in the show's fifth season in 2005, before winning America's Next Top Model: All Stars six years later, in 2011.

Not averse to controversy, D'Amato has made headlines in the years since, criticising aspects of the reality series on a regular basis.

"I think that Tyra's heart and soul has just like zero moral compass - she thrives on profiting off young girls' pain and sorrow. And still to this day, I don't think she's evolved, I don't think she's taken any accountability," D'Amato told the Daily Mail in a new interview.

Asked for her thoughts about Dickinson, D'Amato opined, "When people ask me about Janice Dickinson, still to this day, I'm mostly irritated because she's the self-proclaimed 'first supermodel' or whatever.

"First of all, that's not true - there's not one thing she has done that has made a positive impact in her entire career.

"She started a fight with me for no f**king reason because the show told her to. Her whole career is her playing the victim, being a drug addict, and being the Simon Cowell of America's Next Top Model.

"I'm just over it, like f**k Janice Dickinson."