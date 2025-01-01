Brittany Snow recounts disastrous date with 'famous' DJ who fell asleep 'mid-make out'

Brittany Snow has recalled how she once went on a date with a "very famous" DJ who fell "dead asleep" while they were "mid-make out".

During a recent episode of the In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele podcast, host Owen asked the Pitch Perfect actress whether she's ever had any bad dates.

In response, Brittany recounted how she matched with a DJ on the celebrity dating app Raya when she was 28 or 29 years old and decided to meet up with him.

"I think it was the first and second and third date that he fell asleep. Once, while we were making out, I'm not kidding. Swear to you," she said.

Brittany went on to describe how the mystery man simply stopped kissing her "mid-make out" while they were on a couch at his house.

"It's late, though, and we're, you know, just hanging out," the 39-year-old continued. "We were talking and we weren't like doing anything very spicy. It was just making out and I was sort of, like, sitting here, but like, kind of like on him like this and like kissing him and then all of a sudden I sort of felt like no kissing back. There wasn't any reciprocation to the kissing and I looked at him and I pulled back and he was just dead asleep."

The Night Agent star woke up the DJ and asked him, "What the f**k is going on?'"

"He was like, 'Oh man, I'm sorry. I'm just so tired.' I mean, he's a DJ, so I was like, 'Did you have a late set last night?'" she recalled.

As the man was "really apologetic", Brittany decided to go on a second date with him.

However, the DJ fell asleep again when they were kissing back at her place following an event.

"We go out, like, a week later and he comes over to my place. Same thing," the Florida native sighed. "I've never slept with this guy, so it didn't even get to anything like this - and then once again, we're making out, he is back asleep."

Brittany wouldn't name the DJ but clarified it wasn't Diplo or Martin Garrix.

And she decided not to take the incidents "personally", jokingly adding: "Wow, I must really be just so hot."

Previously, Brittany was married to Selling the OC personality Tyler Stanaland from 2020 until their divorce was finalised in 2023.