Jessica Biel jokes husband Justin Timberlake is one of her 'chosen sisters'

Jessica Biel has joked about how her husband Justin Timberlake is "one of my chosen sisters".

During an interview for InStyle published on Monday, the actress promoted her upcoming TV series, The Better Sister.

Though Jessica doesn't have any biological sisters, she gushed over five women whom she considers to be "chosen sisters" in her life - and humorously added her husband into the mix too.

"I'm really lucky, because I have amazing groups of women kind of scattered throughout the country that have really been my rocks as I've grown up," she said, adding with a laugh: "I would also consider my husband one of my chosen sisters. He's also my best friend."

Jessica went on to praise her support network.

"All of them together have gotten me through my life. I don't know how I would have survived life without them," the 43-year-old smiled.

Jessica and Mirrors hitmaker Justin, 44, married in 2012 and share two sons: Silas, 10, and four-year-old Phineas.

Elsewhere in the conversation, The Sinner star reflected on how she tries to shield her children from the public eye.

However, she made an exception last year when she took Silas to watch a US Open tennis match.

"My son was nine at the time, and he's a huge tennis fan - that's his sport, that's what he plays. We had this opportunity, and we talked about it. We talked about photographers. You know, 'Are you comfortable with that?'" she recalled. "You really want to give your kids every experience. I don't know if it was the right decision, to be honest with you, but he and I had a good time... It's scary every time. But it's also their life. And so it's this really tricky, tricky thing to figure out, what's appropriate."

The Better Sister, also starring Elizabeth Banks, is set to premiere on 29 May.