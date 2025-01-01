Eva Longoria to direct Kim Kardashian in The Fifth Wheel

Eva Longoria has been tapped to direct Kim Kardashian in her first major movie role.

The reality TV star went from studio to studio pitching the female-driven comedy with screenwriters Paula Pell and Janine Brito in 2023 and they opted to go with Netflix after a bidding war.

Kardashian and Pell - who are also producing the film - have now found their director in Desperate Housewives star Longoria.

The actress shared Deadline's news on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Let's gooooooo!"

After directing shorts and TV episodes, Longoria moved into features with the 2022 documentary La Guerra Civil and the 2023 biographical drama Flamin' Hot.

Longoria will also produce the film for her Hyphenate Media Group company alongside Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum for their production banner Gloria Sanchez.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say Kardashian will play the titular "fifth wheel" alongside a female ensemble cast.

Kardashian has had small roles or cameo appearances in TV shows over the years, but she stepped up her acting work in 2023 with the TV show American Horror Story: Delicate.

The 44-year-old recently filmed her first leading TV role with the upcoming legal drama All's Fair, which also stars Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash and Glenn Close. That show will premiere in August.

During an episode of The Kardashians last year, she admitted that she felt the pressure to deliver with The Fifth Wheel because so many studios were interested in the project.

"How do they know I can do it? Now the pressure's on because I'm like, 'Oh s**t, this is happening,' I'm tripping the f**k out low-key because I have to really do this and I have to deliver," she confessed.