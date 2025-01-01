Meghan, Duchess of Sussex admits motherhood was not how she 'envisioned' it

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has admitted that motherhood was not what she had "envisioned".

The royal, who shares six-year-old Prince Archie and three-year-old Princess Lilibet with her husband Prince Harry, has opened up about her experience of being a mother.

In Tuesday's episode of her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, Meghan revealed that she had "a whole vision" for what she'd look like as a mum.

"I will say, for myself, especially when they are baby babies and before I was a mom, I've always wanted to be a mom," she shared. "I was like, 'Oh gosh I'm going to give a speech with a baby on my hip.' I had a whole vision."

The 43-year-old entrepreneur then admitted that motherhood didn't turn out exactly how she had imagined.

"Granted, I had a lot of external things happening by the time I had both pregnancies and both babies," she said. "But it was not the way I envisioned it."

Meghan and Harry welcomed Archie in 2019 while they were still active senior members of the British royal family. However, before Lilibet's birth in 2021, they stepped back from their royal roles and moved from the U.K. to Meghan's native California.

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2018, no longer have an official U.K. residence.

Elsewhere in the episode, the former Suits actress explained that "it's so important my kids see me as a working mom".

Her new business ventures include the podcast, her lifestyle TV show With Love, Meghan, and her food brand As Ever.