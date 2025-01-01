Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals children of original Buffy stars auditioned for reboot

Sarah Michelle Gellar has revealed that some of the children of the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast auditioned for the upcoming reboot.

The actress, who starred as Buffy Summers in the original series from 1997 to 2003, has been developing a revival series in which she'll reprise her role.

Discussing the reboot with her former co-star Alyson Hannigan in an interview with Us Weekly, Gellar revealed that people with ties to the original tried out for its comeback.

"I know somebody who auditioned for something on the show," Hannigan said, to which Gellar replied, "I know somebody who was on the show whose child auditioned on the show. I know a few people from the show whose children came in."

The How I Met Your Mother actress, who has two children with her Buffy co-star Alexis Denisof, quipped, "It better not have been one of my kids."

They did not divulge further details about the auditionees.

Their revelation comes shortly after 15-year-old actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong was cast in a lead role in the reboot.

"From the moment I saw Ryan's audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side," Gellar wrote alongside a video of her breaking news to Armstrong last week. "To have that kind of emotional intelligence, and talent, at such a young age is truly gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room."

While Armstrong's character is still a mystery, Gellar teased details in the video by asking the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew star: "Do you want to be my Chosen One? Will you stand by my side and save the world?"

A premiere date for the reboot has yet to be revealed.