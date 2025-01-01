John Krasinski praises Guy Ritchie's 'gregarious' nature

John Krasinski has praised "gregarious" director Guy Ritchie.

The Office star has gushed about the British film director, who he worked with on his upcoming film Fountain of Youth.

"Who's not obsessed with Guy? I don't know. I mean, he's got a heck of an accent," Krasinski told People in a new interview.

The actor then revealed that his two daughters, Hazel, 11, and Violet, eight, whom he has with his actress wife Emily Blunt, have become close with Ritchie.

"He's so gregarious. He's got the best vibe," he told the outlet. "He's the nicest, sweetest, calmest person, and he talks to them like adults, and so he wasn't talking to them like kids."

The A Quiet Place star continued to describe how the director interacts with his daughters, "He was asking 'em what they wanted to eat and did they want him to cook for them and all that stuff, and they just thought they were in the movie. I think they thought this was their big break."

Krasinski then went on to reveal that he would "do anything" for The Gentlemen director.

"I mean, for me, I would do anything for Guy. I would've been a waiter in his movie," he quipped. "So to have him ask me to be the lead in the movie with Natalie Portman, I was like, it's the easiest yes I've ever given."

Fountain of Youth, directed by Ritchie, also stars Domhnall Gleeson and Stanley Tucci. The story follows two estranged siblings, played by Krasinski and Portman, who discover the mythical Fountain of Youth.

The film will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday.