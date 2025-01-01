Michelle Williams recounts 'horrible' details of living with Ryan Gosling

Michelle Williams has explained why she had a "horrible" time living with Ryan Gosling.

The pair starred together in the 2010 drama Blue Valentine which saw Williams land an Oscar nomination for her role as Cindy who falls out of love with Gosling's Dean.

The pair lived together during filming and seemingly learned to get on each other's nerves as they filmed the movie in a chronological fashion.

Williams, 44, told the Armchair Expert podcast, "We shot the first part where they're young and in love and everything is going really well and then we took a two-week break and we lived together."

She continued, "We did these improvisations during the day to, honestly, find out ways to annoy each other and to destroy this thing that we had made."

She went on to explain that director Derek Cianfrance tested her and Gosling, 44, as they would be tasked with filming uplifting scenes after creating tense moments.

She recounted "(Derek would say), 'After you've had this frustrating day, now you're going to go take your daughter to the amusement park and try and have a good time.'"

Explaining that she and Gosling managed to antagonise each other, she recalled, "We learned how to annoy each other. It was horrible... I'm annoying. We (were) calling forth all our worst qualities."

Blue Valentine received critical acclaim and gave Williams her first Best Actress Oscar nomination - however, she lost out to Natalie Portman in Black Swan.