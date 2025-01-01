Hailey Bieber thought she would die during childbirth

Hailey Bieber has revealed she feared she would die when she gave birth to her first child.

The 28-year-old model, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, has been married to singer Justin Bieber since 2018 and together they are parents to nine-month-old Jack.

The star has previously discussed the traumatic birth and a difficult postpartum journey, but has now shared fresh details in an interview.

She told Vogue, "That s**t was so crazy. That was not fun. They broke my water. I went into labour and I laboured for a few hours. No epidural, nothing."

Hailey explained that she had prepared herself for a natural birth with exercises to strengthen her pelvic floor, leaving her feeling stronger than ever - but the birth proved to be, "The hardest thing I've ever done."

She was induced at 39 weeks after she began leaking amniotic fluid, while the labour lasted an agonising 18 hours, and a postpartum haemorrhage put her life at risk.

She recounted to the magazine, "I trust my doctor with my life. And so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me. But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind."

In recent months, Hailey and Justin have seen their marriage dissected by fans who have spread rumours they are on the brink of divorce.

Addressing how such rumours affected her, the mum-of-one said, "Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I've ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult...

"To be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, 'They're getting divorced' and 'They're this' and 'They're not happy': It is such a mindf**k. I cannot even begin to explain it. It's a crazy life to live."