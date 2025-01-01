Sarah Silverman makes bombshell claim her grandfather killed her brother

Sarah Silverman has made the bombshell claim that her grandfather killed her brother.

The 54-year-old American comedian never met her brother, Jeffrey, as he died as a baby five years before she was born.

His death haunted her family, however, and she was always told that "something happened with the crib" - but grew suspicious over the years as her divorced parents, who would never agree on anything, appeared to give the same script whenever she asked about her sibling.

Opening up to Rolling Stone magazine, the star said, "I'm going to tell you a big bomb... My dad says, 'I always felt that he was crying or something, and my dad shook him. He shook him in a rage and killed him.'"

The article reports that even Silverman's manager "gasped" when she made the claim to the magazine's reporter.

Reflecting on her father's confession, she continued, "As soon as he said it, it was like, 'Of course, that's what happened.'

"His mother always stood by her husband. She watched him beat the s--t out of her son. I couldn't ask my mom, because she was dead."

The report states Masters of Sex star's father was prompted to confess to her after she produced a musical version of her memoir, Bedwetter, in which she made a joke about Jeffrey's death and he told her his belief of the truth backstage at the show in 2022.