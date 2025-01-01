Kevin Spacey speaks out at Cannes against blacklisting

The Better World Fund Gala has handed out its Award for Excellence in Film and Television to two-time Oscar winner Kevin Spacey at Cannes.

While Spacey was accused of several allegations of sexual misconduct, he was found not liable in a 2022 New York lawsuit, and was acquitted by a jury of sexual assault charges in a 2023 London court.

The American Beauty Best Actor Oscar-winner has yet to be invited back to any major studio Hollywood productions.

"I'd like to congratulate Manuel (Collas de La Roche, president and founder of the Better World Fund) for the decision to invite me here tonight to accept this award," boomed The Usual Suspects Supporting Actor Oscar-winner.

"Who would have ever thought that honouring someone who has been exonerated in every courtroom he's ever walked into would be thought of as a brave idea. But here we are."

He went on to talk about the effects of blacklisting, comparing his own experiences to those of Dalton Trumbo and countless others who were accused of having communist sympathies in the 1940s and '50s.

Earlier, Spacey walked the red carpet, the press crowding around him, and made a statement in the scrum: "I feel surrounded by so much affection and love. I've heard from so many of my friends and colleagues and co-stars in the week since this award was announced. I feel surrounded by support, and it's very nice to be back."