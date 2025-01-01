Cheers star George Wendt dead at 76

George Wendt, the actor best known for playing Norm in long-running sitcom Cheers, has died at 76.

He died on the 32nd anniversary of the Cheers series finale, One for the Road.

The Emmy-nominated comedian and actor's death was confirmed by his publicist in a statement.

"George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him," it read.

"He will be missed forever."

Wendt died peacefully in his sleep at home.

He starred in Cheers from 1982 to 1993, appearing in all 275 episodes of the hit sitcom, earning six Emmy nominations for his work on the show.

"The Norm you see in Cheers has been years in the making," Wendt once said of his character.

"I have some characteristics in common with him besides our fondness for beer. But I think I'm a lot happier than Norm."

He went on to play Norm in a number of other shows, including Frasier, Wings, The Simpsons, Family Guy and The Tortellis.

After Cheers, he led the short-lived sitcom The George Wendt Show in 1995, which was cancelled after six episodes.

On the big screen, he starred in Guilty by Suspicion with Robert De Niro, Fletch with Chevy Chase, and Space Truckers with Dennis Hopper.

Wendt also starred in Hairspray on Broadway, playing Edna Turnblad.

"It was one of my two favourite roles, apart from Norm," he declared. "Absolute utter joy and entirely different from anything in my world."

Most recently, Wendt competed in season nine of The Masked Singer as Moose.