Blake Lively accused of creating 'insane, toxic' workplace

Blake Lively has been accused of creating an "insane, toxic" workplace.

Six former employees of the actress and entrepreneur claim she ran a "chaotic" business when her now-defunct online store Preserve was in existence.

"The entire company was an absolute disaster," a onetime staffer told the Daily Mail this week.

"The workplace allegations that Blake is making now are deeply ironic, given that it was one of the most insane, toxic, emotionally draining and disorganised environments you could imagine."

Blake is currently embroiled in a protracted legal scuffle with her former It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, over mutually alleged workplace infractions on the set of the 2024 movie.

She launched Preserve in 2014 with hopes it would become a lucrative lifestyle site in the style of Gwyneth Paltrow's highly successful Goop. However, slow sales and poor traffic meant Blake was forced to shutter the site within a year of its opening.

"The impression (Blake) left on me after I worked at Preserve is that she doesn't care," another ex-employee shared. "It was a really toxic work environment."

Two former staff members claimed they were unable to afford subway fares as their salaries weren't paid on time, while another alleged the office lacked furniture "for months".

"There were a lot of ways in which the employment was unprofessional," one said. "For many weeks or months, there were no desks."