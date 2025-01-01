Tom Cruise under fire for 'sad' Father's Day comment

Fans have questioned Tom Cruise's "sad" Father's Day comment

The Mission: Impossible star stumbled when asked about his plans for Father's Day, which Americans will mark on 15 June.

"Father's Day is just around the corner," a journalist pointed out at the Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning premiere in New York City, before asking the movie star, "What would an ideal Father's Day look like for you?"

Having engaged happily in the conversation for several minutes before the question, Tom, 62, paused before quickly working to change the subject.

"You know..." he told the E! reporter, before staring into the distance and eventually adding, "just having fun, man".

Without referring to any of his three children, Suri, 19, Bella, 32 or Connor, 30, Tom pivoted his answer to start talking about the film industry.

"Making movies, big adventures, having a great time," he said.

Fans were quick to express their thoughts on Tom's sidestep of the question.

"A simple question about Father's Day and he can't answer it," one commented on E!'s YouTube account. "He has gotten to a point where all he can talk about is movies and his love of movies. What about being a parent, Tom? There was a time when that was important to you. Sad for this man."

Another commented, "making movies ? That's definitely not a Dad activity. His loss".

Others defended the actor.

"That's his personal business," one wrote. "He is there to work, not talk about his personal business."