Ted Danson leads tributes to late George Wendt

Ted Danson has led a wave of tributes to his late co-star, George Wendt.

The former Cheers star died at the age of 76 on the 32nd anniversary of the show's finale, prompting a wave of celebrity remembrances.

"I am sending all my love to Bernadette and the children," Ted, 77, wrote in a statement about his longtime co-star.

"It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie."

Ted and George, as Sam and Norm, starred together on the hit sitcom for the entirety of its 11-year run from 1982 until 1993.

Fellow Cheers alumnus Rhea Perlman also paid tribute to George, describing him as "the sweetest, kindest man I ever met."

"It was impossible not to like him," she told People. "As Carla, I was often standing next to him, as Norm always took the same seat at the end of the bar, which made it easy to grab him and beat the crap out of him at least once a week. I loved doing it, and he loved pretending it didn't hurt. What a guy! I'll miss him more than words can say."

Comedian Jeff Ross recalled watching Wendt and his nephew, fellow celebrity Jason Sudeikis, perform a "hilarious" on-stage comedy sketch.

"I was lucky enough to spend some quality time talking with George Wendt a year ago," Jeff wrote in an Instagram post, adding the show was to benefit a children's hospital.

"He wasn't feeling his best, but he still rose to the occasion and made thousands of people laugh a lot for a great cause."

Wendt died peacefully in his sleep, at home.