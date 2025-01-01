Jimmy Kimmel becomes a grandfather

Jimmy Kimmel has become a grandfather at the age of 57.

The late-night talk show host opened Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by explaining that he cancelled Monday's taping because his daughter Katie, 33, gave birth to her first child.

"We are back to work after an extra day off. You know, we were supposed to have a show last night, but we didn't because my daughter had a baby last night," he said to cheers from the studio audience.

"People know that I have two little kids (but) they don't know I have two older kids," he continued. "Her name is Katie. Katie and her husband Will had a baby girl right at the time we shoot our show last night. So I decided to be there instead of here. The baby's very healthy."

The TV personality went on to joke that the baby's "very cute name" was "Melania... Melania Thee Stallion" before sharing the newborn's real name, Patti Joan.

Jimmy also offered an apology to the studio audience and his "very understanding" guest Seth Rogen for calling off Monday's show. He noted that, besides holidays and the Covid-19 pandemic, he has only ever missed one other show in 22 years; when he had his appendix removed in 2007.

The host shares Katie and Kevin, 31, with his first wife Gina Maddy. He and his wife Molly McNearney have two younger children: daughter Jane, 10, and son Billy, eight.

Katie and Will got married in September 2021.