Denzel Washington denies skipping Cannes event after red-carpet incident

Denzel Washington has shut down reports suggesting he skipped an event at the Cannes Film Festival after his tense encounter with a photographer on the red carpet.

The Training Day actor didn't attend the press conference for his new film, Highest 2 Lowest, on Tuesday, leading outlets to report that he'd bailed on the event after his confrontation with a photographer during the premiere on Monday night.

However, his representative has shut down the rumours, insisting that Washington was never scheduled to attend the conference.

"Not true," they told Fox News Digital. "He was always scheduled to be in and out of Cannes, arriving and departing on Monday, in between performances of Othello on Broadway. It was a great evening at the Cannes Film Festival."

Washington appeared with director Spike Lee and co-stars Jeffrey Wright, Wendell Pierce and A$AP Rocky at the photocall and premiere of the film on Monday.

The 70-year-old hit headlines after he got into a heated exchange with the photographer on the red carpet. He could seen pointing his finger at a man and repeatedly shouting at him to "stop".

During the premiere, the Oscar-winning actor was surprised with an honorary Palme d'Or for his career achievements.

"This is a total surprise for me, so I'm a little emotional. But, from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all," Washington told the crowd.

The star wasn't the only cast member to skip the press conference - the film was only represented by Lee, Wright and Ilfenesh Hadera at Tuesday's event.

Washington's run as Othello on Broadway comes to an end on 8 June.