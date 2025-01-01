Sofia Richie celebrates her daughter's first birthday

Sofia Richie has celebrated her daughter's first birthday.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old model and social media personality took to Instagram to mark her daughter Eloise's first birthday. Sofia shares Eloise with her husband, record executive Elliot Grainge.

In her emotional post, Sofia admitted that her daughter's milestone birthday had evoked a range of emotions.

"A year ago today my little girl was born," she wrote. "I didn't realize her first birthday was going to be such a mix of emotion for me."

"On one hand it's the most amazing, beautiful milestone," the mum-of-one continued. "On the other hand I look back and realize those tiny little moments are something I'll never get back."

Sofia, the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, then gushed that watching her daughter grow "has been a gift" and added that Eloise was her "greatest achievement".

"She has given me purpose, and I am nothing without her," the model continued. "Elliot and I couldn't love anything in this life more. I don't know what I did to deserve my little buggie, but all I know is my heaven is right here on earth with her. So beyond blessed."

As part of the post, Sofia shared a series of photos from Eloise's lavish first birthday party.

These included photos of Sofia and Elliot sitting with their daughter on a picnic blanket surrounded by balloons and cushions, Eloise crawling on a pink bouncy castle and a two-tiered cake with a unicorn topper and a rainbow.

Sofia and Elliot welcomed Eloise in May 2024, a year after getting married in Antibes, France, in April 2023.