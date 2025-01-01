Michael B Jordan to receive American CInematheque Award

Michael B. Jordan will be honoured with the 39th American Cinematheque Award.

The 'Sinners' actor is being recognised for his work both on and off camera, including his philanthropic efforts via his Lutlier Society Fellowship and the HBCU Legacy Classic basketball tournament, and will receive the accolade at a special ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on 20 November.

American Cinematheque board chair Rick Nicita said in a statement: “The career of Michael B. Jordan has been an unparalleled showcase for the combination of superb talent and purposeful vision that has made him a major power in today’s movie business.

“He entered the ranks of movie stars with 'Fruitvale Station' and rapidly followed it up with iconic roles in 'Black Panther' and three 'Creed' movies, including his directorial debut in 'Creed III', with more directorial efforts to come.

“He has become a prolific producer with multiple projects across our business and his philanthropic activities are many and wide-ranging. Most recently, his outstanding performances (yes, two performances) in the worldwide smash 'Sinners' have cemented his place in the upper tier of movie stars, now and in the future.

"The American Cinematheque is proud to present the 39th American Cinematheque Award to Michael B. Jordan.”

The event is an annual fundraiser for the American Cinematheque non-profit organisation and last year honoured Jessica Chastain.

Other previous recipients include Robert Downey Jr., George Clooney, Al Pacino, Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds and Dame Helen Mirren.

Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise heaped praise on Michael's work,in particular his collaborations with Ryan Coogler, earlier this week.

Speaking to 'Extra', Tom said: "Huge fan of his, huge fan of what he and [director Ryan] Coogler do together. Great film, great film.

"I recommend everyone go and see that picture many, many times. You know, you want to see it on the big screen."

Tom believes Michael, 38, is an "enormously talented" actor, and he'd love to work with him one day.

The 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' star shared: "He's enormously talented, very charismatic, great actor. I look forward to, I'd love to make a movie with him.

"I've already put it out there ... Years ago, when I first met him, I was like, 'This guy, I'd like to make movies with him.'"