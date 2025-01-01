JoJo Siwa stokes rumours of romance with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' bond continues to blossom outside the Big Brother house.

After Siwa celebrated her birthday on Monday, her fellow Celebrity Big Brother UK houseguest posted a collage of photos of the pair.

"The previous 7 days have been the prettiest," Hughes shared via Instagram.

Siwa and the English TV personality and sports presenter raised eyebrows as they got cosy at the airport after a trip to Universal Orlando Resort's new theme park, Universal Epic Universe.

Another photo memory included the pair embracing over a meal, while a third picture captured the duo having fun in a swimming pool.

Siwa's mum, Jessalynn, was even included in one of the shots.

In April, Siwa and Hughes entered the Celebrity Big Brother UK house as total strangers. In a matter of days, the pair became dear friends.

When the show wrapped later in the month, Siwa was confident her friendship with Hughes would continue when the cameras stopped rolling.

"We still speak all the time, obviously, naturally," the Dance Moms alum shared with Us Weekly.

"Now to be out of the house, we just exist, and it is what it is. We're happy, and we have each other. It's a great little special friendship that we have."

Siwa has maintained that her friendship with Hughes is platonic and is not the cause of her recent breakup with Australian actor Kath Ebbs.