Joey King to star in Practical Magic 2 with Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman

Joey King is reportedly set to star in Practical Magic 2 alongside Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman.

She's playing the daughter of Bullock's character, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bullock and Kidman will reprise their roles as Sally and Gillian Owens, two sisters who descend from a long line of witches.

Plot details for the second film haven't been revealed, although sources say the story is based on a later instalment in Alice Hoffman's Practical Magic book series.

The film aims to start production in London later this summer.

Warner Bros will release the witchy sequel in cinemas in September 2026.

Kidman recently told Variety that she's seen the script. The Oscar-winning actor revealed she's been waiting nearly 30 years for the follow-up to come to fruition.

Warner Bros released a teaser in May that features a voiceover by Bullock and Kidman chanting an incantation: "Tooth of wolf and morning dew. Something old and something new. Let the spell begin to mix. 18 September 2026."

King is best known for Netflix's The Kissing Booth franchise, and true-crime series The Act, which earned her an Emmy nomination.

The actor's other major credits include Despicable Me 4 and Crazy Stupid Love.