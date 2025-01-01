Kim Kardashian graduates law school

Kim Kardashian has graduated from law school after six years of legal training.

The Kardashians star announced the news on Wednesday, and threw a small commencement ceremony for family and friends, including sister Khloe Kardashian, kids Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, six, as well as her pal Van Jones.

"All of you guys have been on this journey with me," Kim said in her speech, which was shared on Instagram Stories.

The TV star explained she had been "dumbfounded" by the state of the legal system, so had started looking into criminal justice reform.

That led to her enrolling in a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm in 2018 and taking the "baby bar" exam, which signifies the completion of the first year of study for students taking unaccredited law classes. She sat the exam three times before passing it in 2021.

Kardashian also took the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE) in March, according to multiple outlets - a crucial step in becoming a licensed lawyer.

According to Kim's legal mentor, who also spoke at her graduation, the SKIMS mogul studied "18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years".

"This was years and years in the making," Khloe gushed.

"This was just such a cool accomplishment and I'm so proud. This was really inspiring and motivating."