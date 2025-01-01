Emma Stone lists Texas mansion for $26.5 million

Emma Stone has officially put her Austin, Texas estate on the market for $26.5 million (£19.7 million).

The listing comes despite the fact that the mansion still undergoing renovations.

The Oscar winner - who recently garnered a standing ovation for her new film, Eddington, at the Cannes Film Festival - purchased the Tarrytown property in 2021.

For three years, the actor and her husband, Dave McCary, have been renovating the home with the intention of moving their family there, but have since opted to abandon those plans.

The listing agent told Realtor.com that the couple's business in New York is keeping them there, but they still hope to settle in Austin at some point in the future.

The main house, which sits on more than an acre of land, has four bedrooms.

Also on the property is a two-bedroom guest house and a spacious three-car garage with a screening room above it.

The mansion, which was built in the 1940s, also offers a swimming pool, hot tub and a boat ramp that leads to Lady Bird Lake.

Renovations on the home are yet to be completed, including the landscaping at the front of the property.

Last year, Stone also put her Los Angeles home on the market. It sold just two weeks later for $4.3 million (£3.2 million).