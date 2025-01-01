David Duchovny marries girlfriend Monique Pendleberry - report

Speculation is rife that David Duchovny has officially tied the knot with his girlfriend, Monique Pendleberry, after eight years of dating.

Multiple outlets have reported that the X-Files star and his 30-plus years younger girlfriend Pendleberry have secretly married.

Marriage rumours were sparked after the twosome were spotted walking around Malibu on Tuesday, wearing what appeared to be wedding bands.

Duchovny sported a simple silver band on his left hand, while Pendleberry paired a gold band with a sparkling diamond ring.

The couple reportedly began dating in 2017 and have made rare appearances together throughout the years, including an outing in New York City in September 2024, a Los Angeles Lakers game in January 2024 and a red carpet premiere of Duchovny's Netflix movie You People in 2023.

Other than that, the pair have kept their relationship largely under wraps.

Duchovny was previously married to fellow actor Téa Leoni from 1997 to 2014. The twosome, who briefly split in 2008 before getting back together, share two children: daughter West, 26, and son Kyd, 22.

Following their split, Leoni and The X Files actor have remained on friendly terms and continued to co-parent their children as they grew into young adults.