Zach Braff confirmed for Scrubs reboot

Zach Braff is on board to reprise the role of JD in a reboot of the TV medical comedy Scrubs.

The revival was first reported to be in early development in December, with original series creator Bill Lawrence serving as executive producer.

Lawrence, Braff and other Scrubs alumni had discussed the idea of a reboot for years, but negotiations between Disney and Warner Bros TV - where Lawrence has a contract - stalled.

Lawrence remains under his deal at WBTV, where he produces Shrinking, Ted Lasso and Bad Monkey.

Scrubs premiered in 2001 and aired for seven seasons. It was then renewed for an eighth season, which was intended to end the series. The ABC network later greenlit a ninth season subtitled Scrubs: Med School. Braff appeared in six of the 13 episodes.

The medical sitcom was set at Sacred Heart Hospital and narrated by JD as he and his friends advanced in their medical careers.

Braff is the only cast member currently confirmed to be attached to the reboot.

He previously spoke about his enthusiasm to join a new Scrubs series in a Variety interview.

"The idea of getting back together with my friends and doing like 10 or 12 episodes of maybe one or two seasons, and just laughing with everyone? That sounds like a dream," he said.