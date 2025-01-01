Kourtney Kardashian believes sending children to school is 'so dated'

Kourtney Kardashian has argued the conventional school system is "so dated".

During the latest episode of the Khloé in Wonder Land podcast on Wednesday, host Khloé Kardashian asked her older sister about their differing parenting styles.

In response, Kourtney explained that she has no desire to "conform" to what other people do.

"Once I started therapy, I kind of started challenging the ways we did things sometimes, the way we all functioned. I love to just go against the grain. I do it with everything," she said. "Like the school system, I'll think, 'Why do kids f**king go to school?' Truly, it's so dated. So, then I'll start thinking, 'O.K. what's the goal here? Want to do homeschool? Let's do it.'"

Kourtney shares Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, with former partner Scott Disick, and 18-month-old son Rocky with husband Travis Barker.

And the reality TV star recalled how she preferred to breastfeed rather than give medication to her children when they were babies.

"I think living authentically is not conforming, to whatever it is... I will like nurse the fever of my kids versus giving Tylenol (paracetamol) or ibuprofen. I just want to do that," the 46-year-old continued.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kourtney revealed that she sometimes holds Rocky for the duration of his naps.

"With the attachment style parenting, I hold him for his naps," she explained, noting she once cradled the infant for five hours. "I'll sit in my little chair, usually in the room, and then I still have my little breastfeeding pillow, and he'll kind of lay on there with my arms under, and then I have a little radiation blanket that I put over to protect from EMFs (electromagnetic fields)."