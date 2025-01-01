Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson cast as dark guru in new thriller

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been cast as a morally questionable guru in 'Breakthrough'.

The WWE legend turned Hollywood megastar is continuing his working relationship with A24 after MMA drama 'The Smashing Machine' with another new project.

As reported by Deadline, Johnson has been cast in a new phycological thriller penned by up-and-coming writer Zeke Goodman.

The film will be set in Southern California at the turn of the millennium, with an alienated young man finding himself being influenced by a motivational guru, played by The Rock.

The guru is charming, but it's simply a front to hide his "manipulation" and "concealed darkness".

While Johnson is said to have been cast, the lead character and other supporting roles are yet to be decided.

A24 withh produce and finance the movie, along with Stacey Sher's Shiny Penny Productions, and Johnson's own Seven Bucks Productions.

Writer Goodman rose to fame in Amazon's 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' and 'Cruel Intentions' reboots, while a director is yet to be attached.

Although 'The Smashing Machine' and 'Breakthrough' mark a departure for Johnson, he previously admitted voicing demi-god Maui in Disney's 'Moana' film series was "life changing".

Asked what Maui means to him, he told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “So much. Getting to play Maui has been life changing for me.

“The experience over these two movies goes way deeper than any other character I’ve played

“This is my culture. He is part of me.

“The character of Maui is actually inspired by grandfather, who was High Chief Peter Maivia. It means so much to me.”

And the former wrestler finds fans often want to talk to him about the Disney saga – and try and persuade him to sing his signature song from ‘Moana’.

He said: “You might not see my face, but there is something about this character that connects with people.

“I’m grateful to have been part of some big projects over the years, but I can honestly say that, more than ‘Jumanji’, more than ‘Rampage’ or ‘Jungle Cruise’, any of those, the one thing that blows people’s minds is that I’m the guy who sings ‘You’re Welcome’.

“I’ve been asked to sing that song in all kinds of places.”

Dwayne will also play Maui in a live-action remake of ‘Moana’ and he is very “excited” about the film.

He said: “I’m so excited about it. It’s the ‘Moana’ story we all love, but it’s live-action this time.

“I can’t say too much, but we have the amazing Tommy Kail directing and it’s the music of Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“It’s a very special celebration of an incredible story that resonates with everybody around the world.”