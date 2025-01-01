Tom Cruise insists he was really eating popcorn in viral clip

Tom Cruise has insisted he was actually eating popcorn in a clip that's gone viral online.

In recent days, a video has been circulating on social media showing the Hollywood star throwing popcorn kernels into his mouth shortly before he took to the stage at a theatre in London to introduce his new film Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

Some followers claimed Tom ate popcorn like every "other middle-aged dad", while others joked that the action icon had mastered the "dad 'shake and throw' in the mouth" technique.

And during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, co-host Darius Butler took a moment to question the 62-year-old about the footage.

"Are you actually eating popcorn or are you full of s**t right here?" Darius asked.

"Man, I'm eating popcorn," Tom responded, before adding with a laugh: "They know when I'm going to these movies that I'm watching, I'm eating popcorn."

Accordingly, many fans were satisfied with the Top Gun actor's response.

"Tom Cruise will eat the way he wants because he is Tom Cruise," a follower wrote on X, while another teased: "Only time I've seen Tom need a stunt man."

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, the eighth film in the popular franchise, is in U.K. cinemas now.