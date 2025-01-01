John Lennon's sister unimpressed by cast of upcoming Beatles films

John Lennon's sister Julia Baird is not impressed with the cast of the upcoming Beatles movies.

In The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event, Lennon will be played by Harris Dickinson alongside Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

During an interview with MailOnline, Baird criticised the cast and wondered if the casting directors looked for up-and-coming actors from Liverpool, where the Beatles hail from, before choosing popular actors who are "everywhere".

"What's wrong with Liverpool? We have actors, and they speak the language," she said. "I don't think anything other than, have they been investigated and looked at Liverpool actors? Paul Mescal is in everything - get real, come on."

Baird also shared her thoughts on Babygirl star Dickinson playing her late brother, who was assassinated in 1980.

"There are more actors out there waiting for a go, and for a chance. It will be interesting to see what kind of accent he comes up with, because nobody can do a Liverpool accent. They all get it wrong," she continued.

"Well we (Liverpool) have got acting schools. You all know about the Playhouse in Liverpool, and every single big actor from years ago went through it, so why wouldn't you think, let's at least go and have a look?"

The cast was officially unveiled at CinemaCon in April, with all four actors appearing on stage in Las Vegas.

Director Sam Mendes revealed that each film will focus on a different member of the Fab Four and all four films will be released in April 2028.

Baird, 78, added that she may watch the biopics when they're released "if she is still around".

In recent interviews with Deadline and Variety, Dickinson said his preparation for the Beatles was his "every day right now" and his Liverpudlian accent was "coming".