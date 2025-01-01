Rob McElhenney offering Ryan Reynolds support during 'difficult' legal battle

Rob McElhenney and his wife Kaitlin Olson have been privately lending their support to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively amid their "difficult" legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The Deadpool star and his actress wife are currently involved in an acrimonious and highly-publicised legal war against actor/director Baldoni.

Lively filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star and director in December alleging that Baldoni sexually harassed her on set and orchestrated a smear campaign against her.

He denied the claims and filed a countersuit for defamation and extortion against Lively, Reynolds and others.

Their good friends McElhenney and Olson had been silent on the topic in public, however, they told Variety on Wednesday that they have been supporting them in private.

"It's just our way of staying connected and navigating something together," McElhenney said. "And also me giving and showing as much support as I possibly can with all the other stuff that he's got going on, that I know is so difficult and challenging. We both are just trying to offer our support in any way that we can that doesn't just simply add oxygen to the fire."

McElhenney and Reynolds became the co-owners of the Welsh football club Wrexham AFC in 2020 and have starred in the sports documentary series Welcome to Wrexham ever since 2022. The fourth season launched earlier this month.

During the series, the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars, who have been married since 2008, are occasionally seen hanging out with the Hollywood actors at matches.

The legal case will go to trial in March 2026.