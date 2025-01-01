Megan Fox reveals pregnancy was 'unplanned but a happy surprise'

Megan Fox has revealed her new baby was "unplanned but a happy surprise".

Machine Gun Kelly, also known as MGK, announced the arrival of his first child with the Transformers actress on 27 March.

Addressing their new baby on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Megan, 39, admitted the pregnancy was a "surprise" and proof that women "do not have an expiration date".

"38 years old, six weeks pregnant (unplanned but a happy surprise). Please stop listening to the patriarchy. Women are eternal light beings. We do not have an expiration date. Don't let them rob you of your power," she wrote alongside a video clip from her guest role on the new Prime Video comedy series Overcompensating.

In the clip, which she shot while pregnant last year, Megan can be seen pulling sexy poses while dressed in a short skirt and revealing top.

She signed off her message: "Anyway... watch @overcompensating."

Megan and MGK, real name Colson Baker, started dating in 2020 and got engaged in 2022. They called off the engagement last year and announced her pregnancy in November. Their current relationship status is unconfirmed, but reports suggest they have split up.

While the baby girl - whose name is not publicly known - is their first child together, they have kids with other people.

The Bloody Valentine hitmaker is also father to 15-year-old daughter Casie from a previous relationship, while the Jennifer's Body star shares Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, eight, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.