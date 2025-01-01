Timothy West died 'peacefully' three months after sustaining traumatic brain injury

Timothy West died "peacefully" three months after he sustained a traumatic brain injury in a fall.

The British actor, best known for his roles in TV dramas such as Gentleman Jack and Bleak House, as well as soaps like EastEnders and Coronation Street, passed away on 12 November 2024 at the age of 90.

An inquest heard that he died "peacefully with his family around him" at Wandsworth Common Care Home.

Westminster Coroner's Court was told that the veteran actor was moved to the care home after being treated in hospital for a fall he sustained on 11 August 2024, which resulted in a "significant traumatic brain injury".

Assistant coroner Ellie Oakley said, "It is not possible to determine how the fall happened and there is no evidence of others being involved."

She added, "Unfortunately he was not well enough to be discharged to his home despite receiving appropriate care in the care home."

Thomas Holden, the general manager of the London care home, described West's final moments in a statement read out at the inquest, saying, "On 12 November his family were with him all day."

"They continued to stay with him in his room during the evening and he passed away peacefully with his family around him at 19:20."

Last year, West's children - Juliet, Samuel, and Joseph - announced his death in a statement.

"After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father Timothy West died peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening," they wrote at the time. "He was 90 years old."

West was married to actress Prunella Scales from 1963 until his death, and together they had two sons, Samuel and Joseph. He also had a daughter, Juliet, from his first marriage to Jacqueline Boyer, which lasted from 1956 to 1961.