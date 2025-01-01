'Black List' shines at Cannes Film Festival with AI-powered presentation by Largo.ai

Black List, the powerful new feature from acclaimed director Jivan Avetisyan, was showcased at the 75th Cannes Film Festival during the Cannes Next segment of the Marché du Film, in collaboration with Largo.ai, a pioneering platform in AI-driven film analytics.Selected as part of Largo.ai’s official partnership with the festival, Black List was featured in a cutting-edge pitching session that spotlighted films identified through predictive AI tools as having high creative and commercial potential. The project was pitched by renowned producer Kestutis Drazdauskas of Artbox, who took the stage with a compelling presentation enhanced by Largo’s insights.“Our producer @kestutisdrazdauskas rocked the stage!” the team proudly shared after the session.Black List is inspired by the harrowing real-life story of Alexander Lapshin, a Russian-Israeli travel blogger who was blacklisted by Azerbaijan after visiting Nagorno-Karabakh. His subsequent arrest in Belarus, forced extradition to Azerbaijan, imprisonment, and survival of an assassination attempt turned his life into a geopolitical and human rights flashpoint.Falsely accused of espionage and inciting regime change, Lapshin’s case sparked a global outcry and drew attention to the perils of authoritarian suppression. The film tells his story as a deeply human and politically charged thriller that resonates with urgency and truth.The screenplay, penned by Dan Gordon—the celebrated writer behind The Hurricane, Wyatt Earp, and Rambo: Last Blood—brings cinematic intensity and emotional depth to this extraordinary true story.“This is more than a story—it’s a global call to conscience,” said director Jivan Avetisyan. “Black List is both a geopolitical and human rights thriller rooted in truth, and I’m honored to share it on the Cannes stage with the incredible support of Largo.ai.”With Black List, Avetisyan reaffirms his voice as a filmmaker dedicated to courageous, socially charged storytelling. The film is a timely reflection on resistance, repression, and the enduring power of truth in the face of tyranny.