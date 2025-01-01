Kelsey Grammer pays tribute to dead Cheers star George Wendt

Kelsey Grammer has paid a touching tribute to his late Cheers co-star George Wendt.

On Tuesday, Wendt, who played Norm Peterson on the iconic sitcom Cheers from 1982 to 1993, passed away at the age of 76.

Speaking on Gayle King's SiriusXM show, Grammer, who played Frasier Crane on the show from 1984 until 1993, shared his shock over the death of his co-star.

The 70-year-old actor said, "It was a bit of a surprise. George was a lovely guy. I mean, it's still odd to speak of him in a past tense right now, but it was just yesterday morning we found out.

"And I was just sitting writing something at the moment. I got a call. But I spoke to his family yesterday and just told them how much I liked him and, you know, choked up a little bit."

Grammer, whose character spawned a hugely successful spin-off series Frasier from 1993-2004, and again from 2023 to 2024, recalled the love TV fans had for Wendt and his character on Cheers.

He said, "For 11 years, America waited for him to walk into a bar every Thursday night and say something funny. And they just knew he wouldn't disappoint."

He added, "He was extraordinary. He'd sort of just lope across that floor and sit down at that stool and order that beer and say something that set the world on fire."