Tom Cruise on stunts, family, and the infamous Christmas cake

To celebrate blockbuster movie Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning hitting cinemas worldwide today (21st May), Absolute Radio’s Dave Berry landed an exclusive interview with Mr. Ethan Hunt himself, Hollywood legend Tom Cruise.

Tom talked Val Kilmer, his love of stunts and what Dave needs to do to get himself on the infamous Cruise Christmas Cake list:



TOM CRUISE ON CREATING A FAMILY ON FILM SETS: ‘Those friendships are forever – the crews that I work with, I’ve worked with some of their fathers, grandfathers. It’s never goodbye [when we wrap a movie] it’s ‘I’ll see you soon.’ Val Kilmer and I hadn’t seen each other for such a long time [before Top Gun 2] and we just sat down and the joy of just talking about things and catching up and it’s that way with everyone. This world opens doors in a way that I didn’t anticipate when I was a kid.’



TOM CRUISE ON BEING AN EARLY STARTER WHEN IT CAME TO STUNT WORK: “I remember being a little kid. I mean, I must have been maybe three years old - three and a half years old - and I climbed through the window at night, and I climbed onto the roof to look at the stars.



“The neighbours ratted me out to my family. My mom was like, ‘What is happening?! What?!’ They were like, ‘I think there's a child on your roof!’



“Some things don’t change I know. They had to like coax me off the roof. (The daredevil spirit) has always been there. I feel very comfortable (doing stunts).”



TOM CRUISE ON ADDING DAVE TO HIS INFAMOUS CHRISTMAS CAKE LIST:

Dave explains that his friend and neighbour, Alex Zane, gets the cake every year but refuses to share it so Dave asked if Tom would add him to the list just to annoy Alex... Tom said: 'Anything to annoy Alex, that’s awesome I’m in, let’s do it...'

