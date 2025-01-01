Michael Jackson biopic delayed until 2026

The release of the Michael Jackson biopic Michael has been pushed back to 2026.

Lionsgate Studios CEO Jon Feltheimer shared an update on the film that stars Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson in his big-screen debut.

"In regard to our Michael Jackson biopic, we're excited about the three and a half hours of amazing footage from producer Graham King and director Antoine Fuqua, and we will be announcing a definitive release strategy and timing in the next few weeks," he shared.

"I would note that it is likely we will move Michael out of the fiscal year."

The tax calendar ends in the US on 31 March next year, so his statement indicates that the film will probably debut after 1 April 2026.

Last month, Variety reported that the film would likely be split into two parts, and be pushed back from the initially announced release date of 3 October 2025.

Michael, made with a budget of around $155 million (£115 million), is a musical drama film based on the life of the legendary singer, songwriter and dancer.

It also stars Colman Domingo and Nia Long as family heads Joe and Katherine Jackson, and All Eyez on Me star Kat Graham as Diana Ross.