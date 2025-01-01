Jamie Foxx obsessed over 'conspiracy theories' in hospital

Jamie Foxx has revealed he started to obsess over "conspiracy theories" while he was in hospital.

The comedian was heavily sedated after his stroke-induced coma, which led him to have some unusual thoughts and beliefs.

"Even when I was heavily sedated, and they gave me OxyContin, Dilantin and morphine at the same time," Jamie, 57, told The Hollywood Reporter, "it was, 'This is for your pain, and this is so you don't remember it.'"?

He explained he was so flummoxed by the news he'd not only suffered a brain bleed and subsequent stroke, but that he had been in a coma for 20 days, that he started to conduct his own research.

"I snuck in my phone because I didn't know what the outside world was saying and I couldn't get my mind around the fact that I had a stroke. I'm in f***ing perfect shape," Jamie recalled.

Reading "conspiracy theories" about what had happened to him, the heavily medicated actor was drawn to one in particular: that he had been cloned.

"I'm sitting in the hospital bed, like, 'These b**tch-a** motherf**kers are trying to clone me,'" he said.

"And then I saw me walk into my room, but I'm white, so I see the white me. The next morning, I said, 'I know what's up, you're trying to clone me and make me white so I'll sell better overseas.'"

Jamie added it was shortly afterwards that his doctors adjusted his medication ratios downwards.

"Bro, I was on another planet," he joked.