Conan O'Brien opens up about intense year

Conan O'Brien has opened up about how his tumultuous year so far has affected him.

The comedian lost both of his parents, hosted the Academy Awards and shot a travel series in six months, with very little time to process everything he had undergone.

In November, Conan, 62, was in Austria shooting Conan O'Brien Must Go when he learned his father had died.

"We dropped everything. I jumped in a van, flew a couple of flights back to Boston, got there," he reflected in a new episode of his podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend.

"And then two days after arriving, my mom passed away. And so it was this very powerful, strange time, and it was this double funeral, and everything was sort of chaotic and hard to process."

Not long afterwards, Conan was forced to flee his home to avoid the deadly Los Angeles wildfires.

"Dislocated from my home and we're working on the Oscars," he recalled. "I'm living in a hotel. Craziness."

After hosting the awards, Conan received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, before returning to Austria to complete shooting.

The intensity of experiencing so many extreme events back to back took a toll.

"Because of all this stuff that had happened before and because I was kind of running on fumes, I think I was sillier during those three days," he reflected. "I was extra crazy silly and free-associating like someone on drugs... I was in a fugue state."