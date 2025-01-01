Matthew Goode confirms Downton Abbey 3 absence

Matthew Goode has confirmed he won't be appearing in the third Downton Abbey movie.

The actor also revealed why he didn't appear in the second Downton movie, explaining he had had scheduling clashes when each of the films was set to commence shooting.

"I was unavailable for the second because I was doing The Offer," Matthew told Radio Times magazine, referring to his biographical TV miniseries about the making of The Godfather.

"Then (for the third) I was shooting (Department Q, a Netflix series)."

However, the 47-year-old added, he had also recently suffered a knee injury that required surgery plus time for rehabilitation and recovery - all of which finally ruled him out of contention for appearing in the film.

"I also buggered my knee, and I had to have an operation," he explained.

"That takes weeks to get over, so I was never going to be able to do it."

Matthew also noted his on-screen alter ego Henry Talbot had become "a bit of a wet lettuce" by the time he appeared in the first film, following the TV series.

"And let's face it, he was edging towards becoming a bit of a wet lettuce," he joked. "So maybe it's a good thing."

Matthew's former Downton co-stars Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery and Joanne Froggatt will all reprise their roles for the third instalment in the franchise.