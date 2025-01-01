Jason Schwartzman's son has never called him 'dad'

Jason Schwartzman's eight-year-old son refuses to call him "dad".

During an appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends on Thursday, the Asteroid City actor described how his third child, whose name hasn't been revealed, prefers to address him by his first name.

"He always has. He's never called me dad. Once ironically. To kind of be like, 'Can I have it, Dad?'" he explained. "But he's always called me Jason ever since he was little."

"Do you ever say to him, 'Call me dad?'" host Jenna Bush Hager queried.

In response, Jason admitted he has become used to his son's unconventional choice.

"No, I love it. Because it's always been that way, it's so uniquely fully formed," the 44-year-old smiled. "It's like, 'Who is this person that just calls me Jason all that time?' I'm so used to it now, but people in a public bathroom here and there, it looks a little odd."

Accordingly, guest co-host Savannah Guthrie joked: "You could get arrested for that."

Jason also shares two daughters with his wife Brady Cunningham, whom he married in 2009.

Elsewhere in the chat, The Grand Budapest Hotel star gushed over fatherhood.

"I live for it, I love it. Even right now, I'm thinking about them," he smiled.

Jason was on the talk show to promote his new HBO film, Mountainhead.

Also featuring Steve Carell and Ramy Youssef, the comedy-drama is set to be released on 31 May.