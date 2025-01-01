Kim Kardashian celebrates law school graduation: 'I never gave up'

Kim Kardashian has reflected on the "moments of doubt, tears, and triumph" throughout her journey to become a lawyer.

Earlier this week, the reality TV star announced she had completed the "rigorous" four-year legal apprenticeship she started in 2019.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Kim shared a series of photos from a family event in which she celebrated her law school graduation.

"Six years ago, I embarked on an unconventional path to pursue my dream of becoming a lawyer. It wasn't easy, and it took longer than planned, but I never gave up," she wrote. "Each course brought moments of doubt, tears, and triumph - especially when I conquered subjects I initially feared. That's the beauty of life: you step into the unknown, push through, and emerge with knowledge and strength no one can take away."

Kim went on to thank political analyst Van Jones and her mentors Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney for their support.

She also gave special mention to Chris Young, Michelle West, and Dawn Jackson - people that she and her team "championed for their release from prison".

"Their deeply personal stories of perseverance through adversity and injustice profoundly inspires me and form the heart of my 'why,'" the 44-year-old continued.

To conclude, Kim emphasised just how much becoming a lawyer means to her.

"This experience has shaped me profoundly, and I'll carry its lessons with me forever. Here's to celebrating resilience and new beginnings!" she added.