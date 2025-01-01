Zachary Levi claims producers have rejected him over political views

Zachary Levi has claimed some producers have declined the opportunity to work with him as a result of his political views.

In recent years, the Shazam! actor has courted controversy in Hollywood for endorsing U.S. President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election and for his comments about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Addressing the backlash in an interview for Variety published on Thursday, Levi noted that his agents have advised him that he has been blacklisted in some circles.

"I know that there are people that would prefer not to work with me now because of my opinions. My team has let me know," he said. "They haven't given me any specific names, but there are people who prefer not to work with me at this time. And it's unfortunate. I knew that was probably going to happen. I didn't make this decision blindly or casually."

Levi went on to explain that he isn't always a fan of the way Trump "carries himself a lot of the time" and understands why some people have an "aversion".

However, the Chuck star's candid comments have also helped him land new projects.

"While there are some people who might prefer not to work with me anymore, there's a lot of people on that side of the political spectrum who are even more inclined to hire me and to want to do business with me because 'I need some people who voted another way,'" the 44-year-old argued. "They see that what I did was at great risk. And they were like, 'You know what? I give you a lot of props for that because that's not an easy thing to do.' And I go, 'I appreciate that.'"

Elsewhere in the conversation, Levi shared that he is still raising capital for his planned Wyldwood Studios production centre in Austin, Texas because he believes "this industry is crumbling around us".