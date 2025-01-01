Dolly Parton has 'no plans' to star in 9 to 5 remake

Dolly Parton has "no plans" to star in Jennifer Aniston's reimagining of her 1980 movie 9 to 5.

The original comedy starred Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as three office colleagues who decide to get revenge on their sexist, egotistical boss.

The Friends actress is currently working on a reimagining and wanted the original trio to be involved "somehow", but the Jolene singer isn't sure that will happen.

"We have no plans to be in that," the country music legend told HuffPost. "But I do wish her the best, because the script I read, I thought, was really good and a new and different take that really brings the office up to date the way that people live now."

"But I think a lot of it is that, you know, we're all older now," the 79-year-old continued. "We're not gonna look that good on the big screen. All of us up there with all those beautiful, young, fresh people... so I don't know."

Parton added that she, Fonda and Tomlin "have been trying for years" to come up with a sequel so Aniston's remake "will be a wonderful thing".

While she may not appear on screen, the country singer has given Aniston permission to use her hit theme song, 9 to 5, and offered to write new tracks.

"I told her, I said, you're more than welcome to use my song 9 to 5, and if you need some additional songs, or if you need the 9 to 5 song rewritten or reworked, you know, to do that," Parton said, adding that she would love to "be involved in that way".