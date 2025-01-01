The Devil Wears Prada sequel coming to cinemas in 2026

The Devil Wears Prada sequel has finally been given an official release date.

After many years of discussion, news broke last year that a sequel to the 2006 workplace comedy was officially in the works at Disney, and it has now been revealed that it will be coming to our screens next year.

According to Variety, the follow-up will be released on 1 May 2026. This means the film - which is set in the offices of a Vogue-style fashion magazine - will come out in the 20th anniversary year of its predecessor.

It will also be released around the same time as fashion's biggest night, the Met Gala, which is held on the first Monday in May every year.

The sequel will reportedly follow Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly - editor-in-chief of the fictional Runway magazine - as she navigates the decline of traditional print journalism. She will reportedly face off against her former personal assistant, Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), who is now a powerful executive who could help Priestly's magazine financially.

It was reported last year that Streep and Blunt would be returning but no cast members have been officially confirmed yet. However, Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci have both expressed their interest in reprising their roles as assistant Andy Sachs and art director Nigel Kipling, respectively.

The Devil Wears Prada sequel fills the May 2026 release slot to replace Avengers: Doomsday, which has been delayed by seven months to December 2026. Similarly, its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, has been pushed back to December 2027.