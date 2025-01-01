Tommy Dorfman files for divorce from Elise Williams

Tommy Dorfman has filed for divorce from her wife Elise Williams.

The 13 Reasons Why actress filed for divorce from Williams after nearly two years of marriage on 16 May in New York City.

The news comes five months after Dorfman hinted at the marriage split in an Instagram post in December last year.

The 33-year-old shared a series of photos to sum up her year, none of which included Williams, and wrote in the caption, "Heartbreak feels good in a place like this."

Alongside a picture of her dog, the Love, Victor star commented, "Fiona loves her new home and, while it's just the two of us now, i think she's managing better than i."

Dorfman and Williams met on the dating app Hinge in 2021, the same year that the actress separated from her husband of five years, Peter Zurkuhlen, and came out as a transgender woman.

Dorfman announced her engagement to Williams during an appearance on Rachel Bilson's Broad Ideas podcast in 2022.

Two years later, in an essay for Vogue published in May 2024, the I Wish You All The Best star revealed that she and Williams got engaged just two months after they started dating and eloped in late 2023.

She wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, "I married my best friend and didn't tell anyone except @hunterabrams who came and photographed us towards the end of last year."