Jussie Smollett to pay $50,000 to charity to settle lawsuit over hate crime investigation

Jussie Smollett has agreed to pay $50,000 (£37,000) to charity to settle his lawsuit with the city of Chicago over the cost of the police investigation into his 2019 attack.

City officials sued the Empire actor in April 2019 to reimburse them for more than $130,000 (£96,000) for the cost of the police investigation that determined that Smollett staged a racist and homophobic hate crime against himself earlier that year.

The Empire actor, who has always maintained that it was not a hoax, filed a countersuit against the city for malicious prosecution months later.

Both parties reached a settlement last month and the details were finally made public on Thursday. The city's Law Department confirmed the 42-year-old had agreed to make the charitable donation in exchange for dismissing the lawsuit.

A spokesperson for the department said, "The City believes this settlement provides a fair, constructive, and conclusive resolution, allowing all the parties to close this six-year-old chapter and move forward."

His donation will go to Building Brighter Futures Center for the Arts, an organisation that helps underprivileged youth in Chicago.

Smollett hit headlines in January 2019 when he claimed he was attacked on the street near his apartment. But weeks later, he was accused of staging the hate crime and charged with filing a false police report. The charges were dropped shortly after.

However, in a surprise twist, he was charged once again in 2020 and found guilty of disorderly conduct after a trial in 2021. The conviction was overturned last year.