Hayley Atwell forced to apologise to Tom Cruise over farting incident

Hayley Atwell offered a grovelling apology to Tom Cruise when her dogs repeatedly farted on her.

The 43-year-old British star has worked with 62-year-old Hollywood icon Cruise in the Mission: Impossible film franchise.

However, she was left in an embarrassing position when she took her beloved dogs over to the Top Gun star's house to watch films together.

Confessing all to Jimmy Fallon on The Late Show, the Marvel actress revealed, "He said, 'I hear you have dogs. You should bring them over.'

"And I thought, 'Well that's quite a good test of character,' because if a dog likes you, then you're a pretty solid guy, I think. They don't lie."

Atwell went on to explain that her co-star was immediately embraced by her pooches, Wolfie and Iris, and she was charmed to see them rest on his lap while they watched a film.

Explaining that French bulldogs are known for being "very potent farters," she was ultimately left red-faced by her pets' gassy movements.

She recalled, "So we're watching and they're sitting on (Cruise) and they were farting on him the whole way through the movie. And I'm sat there and I'm like oh my God, and I'm looking around and there's some other people who are gagging."

However, her attempt to apologise for the incident only provoked further embarrassment.

She recalled, "He's enjoying the movie and eating popcorn and at one point I thought, 'I've got to say something, I'm so embarrassed.'

"There was a lull in the film and I just turned to him at one point and I said, 'Sorry for all the tooting.' He was like, 'Uhh, yeah,' and went back to the movie, and I was like, 'That's more awkward than the farting!'"

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is out now.