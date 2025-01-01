Barry Keoghan shares addiction struggles

Barry Keoghan has candidly discussed his battles with addiction.

The 32-year-old Oscar-nominated star has previously discussed how his mother's heroin addiction impacted his life and has now opened up about addictions of his own.

In a candid interview with Authentic Hollywood, the Irish actor said, "I'm not in denial anymore. I understand that I do have an addiction, and I am an addict.

"You know, when you accept that, you finally can move on, and learn to work with it."

Keoghan - who was just 12 when his mother lost her life following heroin addiction - explained how substance abuse had taken other members of his family.

He revealed, "I've lost two uncles and a cousin to drugs. That should be enough to go, 'OK, if I dabble here, I'm f**ked.' But your curiosity is a powerful thing."

The father-of-one continued, "Sometimes it's beneficial, and sometimes it's detrimental. For me, it was detrimental. Even my own son coming into this world didn't stop me from being curious."

The actor, who had his breakout roles in the 2017 projects The Killing of a Sacred Deer and Dunkirk, went on to explain that he struggled with the pressure of Hollywood and turned to drugs as a result.

It is then reported he rolled up his sleeves to show marks on his arms, candidly stating, "I've got scars here to literally prove it. They're a result of using" - and went on to say he is "at peace" after learning to be "present" for his son.

The Saltburn star is a father to a two-year-old Brando, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro, 26.