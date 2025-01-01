Bella Ramsey can't resist seeking out negative online comments

Bella Ramsey can't resist seeking out negative comments written about themselves online.

The Last of Us actor, who uses they/them pronouns, has faced online backlash since they were cast as Ellie in the TV adaptation of the beloved video game of the same name.

During an appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast, the 21-year-old admitted that they sometimes seek out the negative comments.

"You sort of go looking for the next horrible one or the one that's like slightly worse than the last one you saw. I did," Ramsey confessed.

They have come to accept that they "can't do anything about" other people's opinions and have managed to compartmentalise the online criticism so "it doesn't mean anything really to (them) anymore".

"There's a human being behind all of these sometimes really awful comments. There's literally a human sat at home typing that out. Like how?" the British star continued. "Finding the humanity behind these like keyboard warriors, as they're called, is also an interesting thing."

The Game of Thrones actor may have got rid of social media but they haven't escaped the negative discourse completely - and that's because Ramsey actively seeks it out via Google.

"I love a Google. I deactivated my social media recently, not because of that - well, maybe partly - because it was so much pressure, I couldn't be dealing with it anymore," they explained. "But it was sort of social media before and now it's a good old Google search."

The Last of Us season two concludes on Sunday.