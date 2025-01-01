Adria Arjona credits Andor with 'opening so many doors' for her

Adria Arjona has praised Andor for opening "so many doors" for her.

The 33-year-old actress has received a wider variety of acting opportunities because of her role in the Star Wars series, in which she plays Bix Caleen.

"After season 1, I got different roles, and I got different opportunities because of Andor," Adria told Elle in a recent interview. "I don't think I would've gotten them without Andor. I think it's definitely opened so many doors for me, but it's also been the biggest school I've ever been to."

She continued, "I've been working with the best of the best: best writers, best costume designers, the best hair designer and makeup (artists), the best actors, best cinematographer. I was just like a sponge learning from every department."

The Blink Twice star then praised the show's creator, Tony Gilroy, for taking a chance on her.

"I think Tony Gilroy really saw something in me before anyone else did," she said. "He really believed that I had what it took to play this role without really much reference of my work. He had no doubt in me. When someone has no doubt in you, you stop doubting yourself."

She added, "He's been a mentor for me for so long. I mean, he still is. I still call him and I'm like, 'Tony, should I do this? Should I not do this? What do I do?'"

Adria made her debut as mechanic and black market dealer Bix alongside Diego Luna's Cassian Andor in 2022.

The second and final season of Andor concluded on 13 May.